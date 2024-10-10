MUSCAT: Oman LNG announced the signing of a Sales and Purchase Agreement (SPA) with Kansai Electric Power FTS PTE Ltd. The agreement encapsulates the offtake of 0.4 million metric tonnes per annum (MTPA) of LNG from Oman LNG for 4 years starting from 2026.

Such step aims to leverage the partnership between Oman LNG and Kansai Electric Power while expanding our reach to new buyers in Japan.

