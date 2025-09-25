Muscat – Oman LNG on Wednesday signed a new sale and purchase agreement with OQ, the sultanate’s global integrated energy group, under which OQ’s Refineries and Petroleum Industries sector will be supplied with natural gas liquids (NGLs) for a period of four years, starting in 2026.

The agreement is part of efforts to strengthen the long-standing strategic partnership between the two companies in the energy and conversion industries sector. It also reflects their shared commitment to maximising the in-country value of Oman’s hydrocarbon resources.

The agreement was signed by Hamed Mohammed al Nu’amani, CEO of Oman LNG, and Kamil Bakhit al Shanfari, CEO of the Refineries and Petroleum Industries sector at OQ, according to an Oman News Agency report.

Under the terms of the agreement, the supply of NGLs will continue from Oman LNG’s complex in Qalhat to OQ’s facilities in Sohar, where the liquids are used as key feedstock in the production of fuels, chemicals and plastics.

The agreement will support the growth of Oman’s downstream sector and aligns with the objectives of Oman Vision 2040.

