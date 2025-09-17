Oman LNG has shortlisted contractors to bid for engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) works for a new processing train at its Qalhat liquefied natural gas (LNG) production complex in Sur.

This will be the fourth train at the Qalhat complex in South Al-Sharqiyah governorate, as announced by Oman LNG last July, reported MEED.

The new train will have an annual output capacity of 3.8 million tonnes, aiming for commissioning in 2029, which will increase Oman LNG's total capacity to 15.2 million tonnes per year.

Sources indicate that the main EPC tender for this project has been issued, inviting the following contractors to submit bids:

Chiyoda (Japan) / Samsung C&T (South Korea)

JGC Corporation (Japan)

Saipem (Italy) / Daewoo Engineering & Construction (South Korea)

