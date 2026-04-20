ABU DHABI: Abu Dhabi Mobility, an affiliate of the Department of Municipalities and Transport, has achieved a significant milestone as its green bus fleet exceeded 1.3 million eco-friendly kilometres since operations began in 2024.

This achievement underscores the emirate's rapid transition towards a sustainable transport system and its commitment to low-emission, smart mobility solutions.

The fleet, which includes vehicles powered by hydrogen fuel cell technology and electric energy, represents an expanding adoption of clean technologies within the public transport sector.

Dr Abdullah Hamad Al Ghafli, Acting Director General of the Integrated Transport Centre, stated that surpassing the one-million-kilometre mark reflects the success of investing in clean tech to enhance operational efficiency and user experience, directly supporting the UAE’s Net Zero 2050 targets.

Coinciding with World Public Transport Day on 17 April, the centre also launched the "Public Transport to Work" initiative for its employees. This global event, organised by the International Association of Public Transport (UITP), saw Abu Dhabi join cities worldwide to showcase sustainable mobility.

The initiative encourages staff to use public buses for their daily commutes to reduce traffic congestion, lower carbon emissions, and promote sustainable lifestyle patterns.