Egis, a leading French specialist in the construction engineering and mobility services sectors, has announced that it has reached a deal with top financial institution Caisse des Dpts and global alternative asset management group Tikehau Capital for the sale of a 40 per cent stake in the company.

Egis creates and operates smart infrastructures and buildings capable of responding to the climate emergency and the major challenges of our time, by enabling more balanced, sustainable and resilient regional development.

Tikehau Capital's acquisition move marks a major step forward in the execution of the groups strategic plan, which is primarily focused on the international market and aims at positioning Egis as a global top 10 engineering company by doubling its turnover within five years.

Tikehau Capital intends to support Egis' ambition to be a leading player in intelligent and sustainable infrastructure to combat climate change, preserve biodiversity and improve global living standards.

It will also support Egis' model as an independent player, both in its engineering and operation-maintenance activities.

Following the completion of this transaction, Tikehau Capital holds 40% of Egis' capital, through its T2 Energy Transition Fund. Caisse des Dpts retains a 34% stake in the capital, alongside Egis executive partners and employees who hold 26% of Egis capital after increasing their stake by 2% as part of this transaction.

Tikehau Capital launched its T2 Energy Transition fund in 2018, which aims at accelerating the growth of European companies contributing to the transition to a low-carbon economy.

In February 2021, the fund completed its fundraising, with over 1 billion raised, exceeding its original fundraising goals. To date, the fund has invested in nine companies active in the clean energy production, low-carbon mobility and energy efficiency sectors.

Caisse des Dpts has played a key role in the creation and development of Egis Group and will continue supporting the group over the long term, alongside Tikehau Capital and its executive partners and employees, with an active role in the company's governance.

On the strategic deal, CEO Laurent Germain said: This marks a crucial milestone for its employees and for the development of our company, as it embarks us on the next phase of its growth. Tikehau Capital will support us in achieving the ambitions of our Impact the Future strategic project: improving the living standards for current and future generations and becoming a global leading player in addressing climate change."

"The arrival of Tikehau Capital alongside our historical investors will provide Egis with the additional resources to accelerate our growth internationally, to expand our range of services and to continue developing innovative solutions that meet the growing needs of our customers," he stated.

Emmanuel Laillier, Head of Private Equity and Pierre Devillard, Executive Director at Tikehau Capital, expressed delight at joining forces with Caisse des Dpts and Egis' existing shareholders to support the group in achieving its ambitious growth plan.

"Egis is involved in numerous infrastructure projects and in the operation of facilities utilised by millions of people globally. Environmental challenges are a key priority for Egis: its long-standing expertise in developing sustainable solutions will provide the company with a major differentiation lever to position itself among the world's leading engineering services companies," he added.

Caisse des Dpts Group CEO Eric Lombard said: "We are delighted to welcome a new trusted shareholding partner to support Egis in the next stage of its international development. Caisse des Dpts will continue supporting Egis success, a leading French engineering company with a global reach."

"Thanks to the commitment of its management team and employees, Egis continues leveraging its exceptional growth path and is well positioned to become a key player in ecological transition and sustainable regional development," he added.-TradeArabia News Service