ArabFinance: Telecom Egypt (ETEL) has signed a strategic memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Grid Telecom, a subsidiary of the Greek Independent Power Transmission Operator (IPTO), according to an official statement by the Ministry of Communication and Information Technology.

The signed MoU aims at interlinking Egypt and Greece through the use of submarine cables systems.

This will assist Egypt and Greece in exploring different joint connectivity options and opportunities for expansion to other destinations based on the infrastructure and international connectivity capabilities of both companies.

This MoU will help to reinforce cooperation between the two countries in the information and communication technology sector by bolstering the Mediterranean data route between both countries, Minister of Communications and Information Technology Amr Talaat said.

It is worth noting that the MoU has been signed by the Managing Director and CEO of Telecom Egypt Adel Hamed and Chairman and CEO of IPTO Manousakis Manousos.