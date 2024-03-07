Zoom Video Communications has expanded its commitment to Saudi Arabia with the announcement that Zoom AI Companion will be available for customers in the kingdom by the end of July 2024,

Also, Zoom Phone will be available by October 2024, and Zoom Contact Centre will be available by the end of 2024. In addition, Zoom will add two more cloud regions in the country in 2024, the first of which will be available later this month.

Zoom’s platform is currently deployed throughout the kingdom with local data residency to support the region’s digital transformation vision and distributed workers by providing a comprehensive way for communication and collaboration regardless of location.

“We are grateful for our deep, longstanding relationship with the Government, business community, and people of the Kingdom,” said Aparna Bawa, COO, Zoom. “We recognise the unique opportunity to be part of the bold agenda for social, economic, environmental, and digital transformation reflected in the Vision 2030 programme.”

Zoom AI companion

Available to customers in the kingdom by the end of July 2024, Zoom AI Companion is a generative AI assistant that empowers individuals by helping them be more productive, connect and collaborate with teammates, and improve their skills. Zoom AI Companion is available at no additional cost with the paid services assigned to their Zoom user accounts.

Zoom Phone

As a global cloud private branch exchange application service, Zoom Phone will support businesses in Saudi Arabia with consolidation efforts, as these organisations can now have a single communication platform for their distributed workforce.

With Zoom’s “bring your own carrier” (BYOC) feature, enterprise customers have the flexibility to keep their current public switched telephone network (PSTN) service providers by redirecting existing voice circuits to the Zoom Phone cloud. Zoom Phone BYOC will be generally available to all customers in the kingdom by the end of October 2024.

Zoom Contact Centre

Built on the reliable, scalable, and secure Zoom platform, Zoom Contact Centre combines unified communications and contact center capabilities into one simple experience.

Bringing all communications onto one platform helps improve operational efficiency by streamlining communications across the organisation, making it easy for contact centre agents to reach back-office experts while assisting a customer. It can help improve responsiveness and reduce complexity by eliminating departmental silos and easily connecting front-office and back-office functions through one familiar, single-user interface. The result is a consolidated contact center solution that helps simplify administration, streamline costs, and improve the overall customer experience.

Zoom Contact Centre BYOC will be available to customers in the kingdom by the end of 2024.

Zoom cloud regions

Zoom will add two new cloud regions to the region, bringing the total to three dedicated cloud regions in the kingdom. Zoom’s first cloud region was launched in June 2023, the second will be launched in March 2024, and the third will be launched by October 2024, all designed to enable Zoom to better service and support its customers and partners in the region. Zoom’s local cloud regions help keep data in transit and data at rest within the kingdom, allowing customers to maintain control over where information travels.

Zoom’s commitment to security

Zoom takes security and privacy extremely seriously and focuses on building security and privacy into the company’s culture as such. Zoom has received approval to serve “critical national infrastructure” (CNI) organisations.

