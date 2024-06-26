Riyadh: Zain Saudi Arabia reported that it achieved record results in data usage, internet speed, and international roaming over its network during the Hajj season of 1445 AH, reflecting the company's leadership in providing an exceptional digital experience through over 1,100 fifth-generation (5G) towers.



The company recorded 86% growth in 5G network users during the Hajj season of 1445 AH and 45% growth in 5G data traffic. It announced 325% growth in data transmission capacity, contributing to 79% growth in data traffic and 72% growth in international roaming data. The results are due to the significant increase in demand for international roaming and high-speed data during the Hajj season.



Zain Saudi Arabia aims to provide a rich and distinctive communication experience for visitors, contributing to the success of the Hajj season, enhancing the pilgrims' spiritual journey, and achieving the strategic goals of the Kingdom's Vision 2030. This includes the Pilgrim Experience Program, which seeks to offer high-quality facilities and advanced infrastructure to help pilgrims access the latest digital services.



These figures confirm Zain Saudi Arabia's strong capabilities in providing the best digital infrastructure and its leadership in 5G. With the largest 5G network in the Middle East, Europe, and Africa, and the third largest globally, the company launched the world's first carbon-free 5G network, showcasing its commitment to using technology for sustainable development and environmental empowerment.

The company recently announced a capital injection of SAR1.6 billion to expand its infrastructure, 5G network, and digital services system.