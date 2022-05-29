Zain Bahrain has teamed up with LSS Technologies, a leading technology solutions and system integrators in the kingdom, to complete an innovative streetlight solution to boost 5G deployment at Bahrain Bay, thus making it the country's first telecom to achieve such a milestone by offering the latest 5G technologies which contribute to the advancement towards vision 2030.

A leading telecommunications industry innovator in the kingdom, Zain said the innovative streetlight solution turns existing streetlights into Zain 5G sites, blending seamlessly with the city infrastructure.

The new solution aims to boost both 4G and 5G coverage and provide reliable connectivity for a great end-user experience, it stated.

The solution contributes to Zain Bahrain Sustainability Strategy that aligns with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG): Goal 9 Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure, Goal 11 Sustainable Cities and Communities, and Goal 12 Responsible Consumption and Production.

Zain Bahrain's strategy is centered around digital transformation leadership and is committed to building a secure and resilient 5G network. It will continue to expand its 5G network progressively with the latest innovative solution across the Kingdom.

Zain Bahrain CEO Duncan Howard said: "We are thrilled to be the first telecom operator in the kingdom to complete the innovative 5G street solution in Bahrain Bay's luxurious development."

"With this innovative Street solution, we will now be able to deploy more advanced 5G sites across the Kingdom, allowing us to offer better and faster coverage to our customers who demand high bandwidth and always-on connectivity," he added.

LSS Technologies General Manager Sandeep Ahluwalia said: "We are pleased to partner with Zain Bahrain to deploy 5G services across the Kingdom, leveraging the innovative 5G street solution."

"Through our partnership with Zain we worked together to design these new compact enclosures, 5G sites in the smallest form factor," he stated.

Bahrain Bay CEO Gagan Suri said: "Our collaboration with Zain Bahrain will help deliver Bahrain Bay residents and visitors reliable connectivity and enjoy the best experiences and opportunities that 5G offers."

"Zain has completed a solution that suits our high-end development and expands the network coverage while seamlessly integrating with our existing streetscapes. The deployment highlights Zain's latest innovation, and with the 5G, it will help transform Bahrain Bay to a smart city," he added.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).