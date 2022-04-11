Zain Bahrain, a leading telecom provider, has launched its new prize draw for prepaid customers who recharge their lines through digital channels such as the Zain App, Zain website, My Zain page, or Benefit Pay.

Weekly prizes of $500 are up for grabs, with a grand prize of $5,000 to be awarded at the end of the campaign.

In addition to the weekly and grand prize, prepaid customers can enjoy recharging their accounts with a wide variety of denominations which suit their budgets and benefit from extended validity of up to 210 days. Finally, all customers can also play the “Spin & Win” game on Zain Mobile App after each recharge and get the chance to win valuable telecom prizes.

Zain Bahrain Director, Consumer Marketing & Sales Ammar Al Ketbi said: “Zain Bahrain has always been at the forefront of digitalization. Our latest offering aims to encourage customers to explore our outstanding digital customer experience offerings. These channels help to simplify the delivery of our services so that customers can save time and get on with their day-to-day activities. It also supports the Kingdom of Bahrain’s wider efforts to create a digital economy, in line with its Economic Vision 2030.”

Customers who recharge their prepaid line via any of Zain Bahrain’s digital channels will be automatically entered into the draw. The competition will run from March 15 to June 12, with the grand prize draw being held on June 14.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).