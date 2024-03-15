ABU DHABI - Al Yah Satellite Communications Company (Yahsat), the UAE’s flagship satellite solutions provider, and e& UAE signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

According to the MoU, e& UAE will become the first telecom operator to partner with Yahsat under its Direct-to-Device (D2D) strategy.

The collaboration includes exploring various initiatives and projects concerning Yahsat’s planned D2D ecosystem to enable voice, texting, and data satellite connectivity for standard smartphones. Through this partnership, e& UAE and Yahsat will work together on a range of innovative projects aimed at revolutionising satellite connectivity.

Ali Al Hashemi, Group CEO of Yahsat, said, “We are delighted to announce our MoU with e& UAE, a leading global telecom operator, as the first of many agreements we hope to reach with key industry players under our D2D strategy. We are discussing many areas where we aim to collaborate, such as developing the ecosystem of our recently launched D2D strategy, Project SKY.”

Masood M. Sharif Mahmood, CEO of e& UAE, said, “This partnership with Yahsat unlocks a new era of global connectivity. We are proud to be the first operator to join Yahsat's D2D vision and leverage our networks to bring seamless, anytime-anywhere connectivity to people everywhere. This is a significant step towards bridging the digital divide and realising our shared vision of a connected future.”

The partnership will see the two companies join forces on Yahsat’s planned Low Earth Orbit (LEO) D2D system. This system is designed to provide seamless connectivity, including voice, texting, and data, for standard smartphones. This technology will offer unprecedented levels of connectivity and accessibility for users around the world.

The collaboration is the latest step in implementing Yahsat’s D2D strategy, which aims to empower standard smartphones and Internet of Things (IoT) devices with advanced satellite capabilities within an ecosystem of services and applications that can be accessed anywhere in the world.