Some 54% of workers believe generative AI (GenAI) will advance their career, but 62% say they don’t have the skills to effectively and safely use the technology.

This is according to Salesforce, which surveyed over 4,000 full-time desk workers as part of its GenAI Snapshot Research Series.

This data follows a recent survey that found only 1 in 10 global workers have overall, in-demand AI skills. The research also indicates that while workers want to learn and expect their companies to provide upskilling opportunities, employers often fall short of expectations.

Desk workers are optimistic

Respondents believe GenAI will transform their role. In fact, 62% say GenAI will require a new set of skills at work and 56% say the technology will transform their role altogether. With the help of GenAI, workers say they can focus on strategic work and save time:

•65% believe GenAI will allow them to focus on more strategic work.

•Workers believe GenAI will save them five hours per week – the equivalent of one month per year for full-time workers – at work.

There is a GenAI skills gap

While workers are optimistic about the potential of GenAI, they lack the know-how to take full advantage of this rapidly-evolving technology.

•40% say they don’t know how to effectively use GenAI at work.

•43% say they don’t know how to leverage GenAI using trusted data sources and while keeping first-party data secure.

•53% don’t know how to get the most value out of GenAI.

Specifically, workers say they lack the required skill sets to use GenAI:

•62% of workers say they don’t have the skills to effectively and safely use GenAI.

•70% of business leaders don’t believe their teams have the skills to effectively and safely use GenAI.

Employers are lagging

Workers want to learn and are looking to their companies for direction, but employers are falling short. Two out of three workers (67%) expect their employer to provide opportunities to learn how to use GenAI, but nearly the same amount (66%) say their employer does not offer training on the technology.

Business leaders see clear cost-saving incentives to closing the GenAI skills gap:

• 82% of business leaders say GenAI will lower overall business costs.

• 80% of business leaders say GenAI will increase revenue.

“GenAI presents massive opportunities for businesses and workers alike. However, as AI becomes more common in the workplace, the skills gap will continue to widen,” said Ann Weeby, SVP of Trailhead, Salesforce.

“Companies have a responsibility to democratise access to needed skills and training to close the AI skills gap.”

“AI has the potential to transform jobs across every industry and specialty,” said Brent Hyder, President and Chief People Officer, Salesforce. “Employers must anticipate these kinds of seismic technological shifts and provide resources and training to ensure the success of their employees, customers, and ultimately their business.”-- TradeArabia News Service

