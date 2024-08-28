

Doha: Vodafone Qatar is revolutionizing the way customers can connect with the launch of its latest innovation - Instant SIM.

This end-to-end digital journey enables customers to self-activate the benefits of a Prepaid or Postpaid connection in a matter of seconds.

Instant SIM provides a seamless experience without having to use their data or Wi-Fi to connect.

A first for mobile customers in the world, Vodafone Qatar’s innovative new technology means that customers are empowered to take control of when and how they use their smartphones, requiring just an Instant SIM pack to get themselves connected.

Users can go through the entire verification process - including plan selection and line activation, offering the ultimate in ease of use and connection anytime and anywhere in Qatar.

Furthermore, Vodafone customers can opt for either a physical SIM or an eSIM and do not require a credit or debit card in order to activate their line, enjoying a simple and hassle-free way to get connected without the need to visit stores.

Chief Executive Officer at Vodafone Qatar, Sheikh Hamad Abdulla Jassim Al-Thani

Chief Executive Officer at Vodafone Qatar, Sheikh Hamad Abdulla Jassim Al-Thani commented, “This is a pivotal launch for Vodafone Qatar - one in which we are revolutionizing consumer connectivity with a truly seamless digital journey. In today’s fast-paced world, staying connected is essential and we are committed to providing solutions that mean our customers are empowered to stay connected, anywhere and anytime. We are proud to be pioneers of new and innovative technology and we hope that the new Instant SIM will transform the way residents and visitors to Qatar choose to connect.”

The groundbreaking new Instant SIM, which is powered by AI’s Electronically Know You Customer (EKYC) feature, will be available to buy from over 2,600 locations including AlMeera, Grand Mall, Lulu, Monoprix and Safari Hypermarkets, WOQOD, Hamad International Airport.

For the ultimate convenience, customers can even order an Instant SIM from online delivery platforms including Talabat mart and Snoomart.

Activation is simple and straightforward - users simply need to insert their new Instant SIM into a smartphone and scan the QR code provided. From here, they can choose their line type, either Prepaid or Postpaid. Prepaid customers will need their passports and for Postpaid packages, QID will be required.

