Viking Completion Technology (Viking), a leading provider of upper completion equipment to the oil and gas industry, has announced multiple contract wins worth more than $7 million.

The projects will see Viking deliver its full portfolio of well completion manufacture and design services to major Mena operators, further cementing its strong regional presence, said the statement from Dubai-based company.

This announcement comes after a successful year for Viking, which recently celebrated the completion of 70 global projects, including the design, engineering, and qualification testing of its core, UAE-made, API 11D1 Packers, API 19AC equipment and API 14A Safety Valves.

"As we enter our 26th year, we look forward to continuing to provide our leading well completion services to the global oil and gas industry. With trial wells for new technology underway in the UAE and Saudi Arabia, the potential for securing additional contracts in the near future is high, and the outlook for Viking is very positive," remarked its Managing Director, Willie Morrison.

"These latest contract wins encompass Viking’s complete product portfolio of completion packers, sliding side doors, landing nipples and associated completion accessories, as well as its highly regarded completion design and installation services," he stated.

With scope for expansion, the contract wins comprise local operations in the UAE as well as the export of equipment and provision of services in Iraq and Oman.

Morrison said these contract wins were a testament to Viking's highly regarded preparation and installation services and robust in-house testing and validation capabilities.

Sales and Operations Director Paul Higginson, who joined Viking in January 2022, said this was an exciting period of growth for Viking.

"We have been extensively supplying equipment to companies globally since 2008, including long contracts and master service agreements. These latest contract wins are indicative of continued development and future success for Viking," he added.

