An AI-powered platform designed to make property buying, selling, and renting safer, smarter and simpler was launched in the Philippines.

NoneAway's goal is to provide a seamless experience while fostering a secure and trusted community for everyone on the platform - from verified and legitimate real estate professionals to buyers, renters, and property owners.

'Our team combines world-class expertise in tech, e-commerce, and real estate to drive innovation and deliver unmatched value to our users,' Crystal Lee Gonzalez, Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder of the brand said.

Gonzalez is also known for having launched Viber in the Philippines and Southeast Asia, growing it to over 100 million users and establishing it as the most-used chat app in the Philippines. This experience has given her a unique insight into the challenges of the real estate industry, further fueling her passion for creating a smarter and safer platform for property transactions.

By combining AI technology with deep expertise in real estate, this mobile-first app was created to ensure a smart, seamless, and secure property transaction experience. Its mission is to empower Filipino buyers, sellers, and real estate professionals with an AI-powered app that enables them to make informed decisions and navigate the property market with confidence.

NoneAway's name comes from the term 'one-away,' used by licensed brokers to refer to the unlicensed 'middleman' in real estate. Moreover, the brand aims to eliminate the reported 120,000 illegitimate agents and create a safer space for users to find their next place, ensuring a trustworthy and transparent platform for all.

The app is proud to be backed by leading investors, including Forge Ventures, Wavemaker Partners, Kaya Founders Ventures, and Vulpes, who have supported the platform with over $1 million (around P59 million) in pre-seed funding.

'This backing will enable us to accelerate our mission and deliver transformative solutions to the Filipino real estate market,' Gonzalez said.

Copyright © 2022 PhilSTAR Daily, Inc Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

