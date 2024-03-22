UAE – AI-driven platform Coupa, headquartered in the US, has opened its first data centre in the Middle East in collaboration with the Amazon Web Services (AWS) team in Dubai.

The new AWS data centre aims to enhance data security for customers across the Middle East, according to a press release.

Vice President and General Manager MENA at Coupa, Shehab Shoukry, said: "We are thrilled to announce the launch of our first data centre in the Middle East. This investment reflects our commitment to the region and our ongoing efforts to provide best-in-class services to our customers.”

Shoukry noted: “By leveraging AWS services in the UAE, we aim to offer instant data access in compliance with local data sovereignty regulations, ultimately enhancing the overall customer experience."

The new tech facility further endorses Coupa’s commitment to invest in the Middle East and drive growth, besides its dedication to offering advanced service and data residency for clients across the UAE and the broader region.

Through this physical presence in the UAE, Coupa will be able to better serve its growing customer base in the region, particularly organisations in the public and financial services sector.

Shoukry concluded: “With the new data centre in place, we will continue driving innovation across our AI-driven platform to help organisations across the UAE operate smarter and grow faster. Coupa’s innovative AI guides employees to make informed decisions and accelerate profitable outcomes and growth opportunities.”

