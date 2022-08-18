The government of Uganda is working to achieve seamless internet connectivity to bring down the cost of the internet, according to Minister of State for Information, Communications and Technology (ICT).

“We are working with partners towards seamless internet connectivity and affordability of internet data,” Daily Monitor reported, citing Joyce Nabbosa Ssebugwawo.

Affordable internet has partly been achieved, but more needs to be done, she noted.

A gigabyte of data, which in 2011 would cost an average of 60,000 Kenyan Shillings ($501), has been reduced to an average of 5,000 Kenyan Shillings, which has been accomplished through several initiatives and policies, the minister stated.

(Editing by Seban Scaria seban.scaria@lseg.com )