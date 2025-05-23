Arab Finance: Schneider Electric has launched its new “Energy Efficiency Audits” initiative, as per an emailed press release.

This initiative confirms the company's commitment to supporting businesses and companies in their transition toward more sustainable operations and achieving net-zero operations.

It helps businesses boost their energy efficiency and reduce their consumption.

Under this initiative, Schneider Electric will conduct 25 comprehensive energy efficiency audits across 25 different entities and facilities, and fully cover their costs.

These in-depth assessments will encompass all operational processes and scopes, focusing on optimizing energy consumption and reducing carbon footprint in critical areas such as cooling, compressed air systems, heating, ventilation, air conditioning (HVAC), and building systems.

With this initiative, Schneider Electric reaffirms its capability to deliver integrated, end-to-end sustainability solutions, ranging from strategic planning and advanced digital transformation to full-scale decarbonization by leveraging available opportunities.

This campaign reflects Schneider Electric's vision to be the trusted partner for its customers in both sustainability and energy efficiency.

Éric Chevallier, Ambassador of France to Egypt, commented:” What Schneider Electric is bringing forward today is the first of its kind by the company globally. This effort reminds us of all the critical importance of addressing climate change challenges, while supporting the Egyptian businesses balance between sustainability and energy cost savings, and helping Egypt in building a more energy-independent future.”

Ahmed Mohina, First Undersecretary of the Ministry of Electricity and Renewable Energy for Strategic Planning and Electrical Performance Follow-up, stated:

“In accordance with the directives of Dr. Mahmoud Esmat, Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy, we are placing a strong emphasis on enhancing energy efficiency, with ambitious plans to reduce energy consumption by 18% by 2030, compared to 2010 levels. This will be achieved through the implementation of consumption rationalization programs and the modernization of energy infrastructure.”

Sebastien Riez, CEO of Schneider Electric Northeast Africa & Levant, stated: "At Schneider Electric, sustainability lies at the heart of our DNA and operations. The “Energy Efficiency Audits” initiative reflects our strong commitment to empowering our partners in Egypt as they pursue a more sustainable path toward carbon neutrality by enhancing their operational efficiency and optimizing energy consumption.”

Seif El Demerdash, Vice President of the Services business unit at Schneider Electric North East Africa and Levant, stated: "The 'Energy Efficiency Audits' initiative reflects our strategic commitment to supporting Egypt's energy transition and sustainable development. We conduct in-depth assessments of all major energy systems to uncover practical opportunities for energy savings and accurately quantify potential benefits, ultimately enhancing overall facility performance."