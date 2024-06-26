The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has emerged as a leader in artificial intelligence (AI) adoption and enthusiasm, according to a recent research by Boston Consulting Group (BCG).

The study reveals that 91% of UAE consumers are aware of generative AI, with 34% actively using these applications. This level of engagement surpasses many other regions globally, it said.

Globally, over 80% of survey participants are aware of GenAI, with a quarter actively using it. Notably, younger individuals under 35 show higher engagement, with 86% awareness and 32% usage compared to 80% awareness and 20% usage among those over 35.

BCG’s research is based on a survey conducted by its Center for Customer Insight to measure the level of awareness of AI and GenAI, as well as usage and sentiment among 21,000 respondents from 21 countries across six continents. It also explored questions relevant to the use of AI in the workplace.

In the workplace, 67% of UAE employees expressed excitement about AI's potential to enhance their work environment, reflecting a workforce that views AI as a tool for innovation and efficiency. The UAE government's initiatives, such as the Falcon 2 AI model, further demonstrate the country's commitment to positioning itself at the forefront of AI development, it said.

However, the adoption of AI is not without challenges. While 37% of UAE consumers are excited about generative AI, 46% feel conflicted and 17% are concerned.

“This finding highlights the region's forward-thinking attitude towards technology and should be a wake-up call for business leaders. The high engagement levels in the UAE show the need for responsible AI frameworks that address consumers' data privacy concerns. We must continue fostering this positive outlook while addressing the concerns accompanying such seismic shifts,” commented Rami Mourtada, Partner & Director at BCG.

As AI applications gain popularity, business leaders must focus on people, process changes, and technological implementation. BCG recommends emphasizing transparency, piloting new ideas in receptive markets, and reassuring customers as AI offerings scale. The report also stresses the importance of change management, suggesting that 70% of efforts should focus on people-related processes like changing the management.

"The enthusiasm for GenAI among UAE professionals underscores a dynamic workforce that sees AI as a tool and a partner in driving innovation and efficiency. We must continue to foster this positive outlook while addressing the concerns that accompany such transformative changes," said Mark Zaleski, Managing Partner & Director at BCG X.

Implications for Leaders

BCG report highlights several recommendations for business leaders to leverage GenAI successfully:

• Emphasise transparency and balanced sales when inventing new consumer applications.

• Pilot new ideas and products in markets that are more receptive to AI/GenAI and consider a tailored approach to privacy.

• As companies roll out new AI offerings, reassuring customers before the applications scale too fast, as it is important.

• It's important to remember the 10-20-70 rule when working with data and technology. Focus 10% of the effort on technology development, 20% on deploying tech stacks, and 70% on change management and other people-related processes.

This means that most of the work should be focused on managing the changes that come with new systems, rather than just relying on data and technology.

Trust is crucial in AI adoption. Leaders must respect consumer and employee concerns while navigating the misinformation-excitement-concern curve and capitalizing on market opportunities, the study said. – TradeArabia News Service

