AL AIN - Zaki Nusseibeh, Cultural Adviser to the UAE President and Chancellor of the United Arab Emirates University (UAEU), today signed the transport fund for the satellite "ALainSat-1."

This signing marks a significant step toward the anticipated launch of the satellite, scheduled for next October, which represents the university's first satellite project, part of a national initiative aimed at advancing the UAE's capabilities in space science and technology.

Zaki Nusseibeh emphasised that "the launch of 'ALainSat-1' reflects the United Arab Emirates University's commitment to supporting national strategies for the development of the space sector. It also demonstrates the university's dedicated efforts to enhance scientific and technological collaboration with international academic and research institutions."

He highlighted that the “ALainSat-1” project is the result of a joint partnership between the university and its international collaborators that aims to utilise advanced technology to study and analyse Earth's environment, providing precise data that contributes to understanding environmental challenges and finding innovative solutions.

“This endeavour also serves as a starting point for further achievements in the field of space and plays a key role in developing the skills of Emirati youth, encouraging them to innovate,” he added.

Nusseibeh also stressed that "the university will continue its efforts to support the national space sector through innovative research and projects that contribute to enhancing the UAE's position as a global hub for innovation in space."

The "ALainSat-1" satellite aims to conduct radiation measurements and analyse vegetation cover, providing accurate scientific data that supports research across various fields and bolsters the university's reputation both locally and internationally.



Muhammad Aamir