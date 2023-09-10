Etisalat and du have announced free unlimited calling from UAE to Morocco on Saturday.

The limited time offer comes in wake of the devastating earthquake that took place in Morocco Friday night.

e& offer

The offer is valid until September 15 for all customers, consumers and businesses.

du offer

du has also rolled out an offer for users with free calling and SMS available from UAE to Morocco.

This starts from today, and is valid until September 15.

