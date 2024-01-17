DAVOS - Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Education, shed light on the transformative role of AI in education during his participation in a main session at the UAE Pavilion during the 54th World Economic Forum in Davos.

Al Falasi emphasised that the discourse on AI in education has evolved from theoretical discussions to practical implementation, marking a significant stride towards enhancing educational outcomes.

In a panel discussion titled 'Revolutionising Education: An AI Tutor for Every Student and Beyond,' featuring Brad Smith, Vice Chairman and President of Microsoft, and Quddus Pativada, Founder and CEO of ASI, Al Falasi highlighted the imperative to integrate AI applications comprehensively within the educational system, deeming it essential for elevating the quality of educational outcomes.

The session, held at the UAE's pavilion at Davos 2024, explored the UAE's pioneering initiative of integrating AI into its educational system to equip students with future-oriented skills. Additionally, it underscored the potential benefits for governments and prominent institutions in leveraging AI to cultivate dynamic and highly advanced educational systems.

Dr. Al Falasi pointed out that the tremendous development in the use of AI within the educational system ensures the continuous development of the education sector. This development ensures that students acquire the necessary skills and knowledge for the evolving job market, particularly in crucial sectors.

During the session, Dr. Al Falasi noted that ministries of education and decision-makers must harness AI applications within the educational sector in a thoughtful manner to ensure that official educational systems align with technological developments and meet students' aspirations. He also emphasised that the positive repercussions of AI go beyond developing students' skills through the AI Tutor, encompassing the development of capabilities for teachers and educators.

Dr. Al Falasi mentioned that teachers remain pivotal in the success and continuity of the educational process, exerting the most significant influence on students' educational journeys. He also underscored the significance of harnessing modern technologies and offering training and qualification programmes to empower teachers, facilitating their roles in nurturing future generations with greater ease and effectiveness.

He mentioned the Ministry of Education's dedication to responsibly integrating generative AI into the national education system. The aim is to find ways to use AI effectively to improve the system and help students. He also expressed excitement about hosting the AI Tutor Hackathon during COP28 in December, which had positive results, especially in terms of how students interacted with and benefited from the platform.

He further noted that the UAE's AI Tutor platform is a unique system that allows the AI Tutor to customise learning for each student based on their specific needs. The AI Tutor was developed specifically for the UAE educational system using the national curriculum, thus allowing students to inquire about topics relevant to their studies. In addition to being bilingual – Arabic and English – the AI Tutor has been tailored to align with the cultural nuances of the UAE, offering content that is not just educational but also culturally relevant.

He said, "The UAE, recognised as a global innovation hub and holding advanced rankings in various global competitiveness indices, is committed to investing in future technologies to sustain and bolster its prominent position. This proactive approach involves a thorough exploration, study, and analysis of the capabilities presented by AI to significantly improve the educational sector. The aim is to take preemptive measures that prepare students to excel in the future job market, aligning with the Union's aspirations outlined by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for the current year."

His participation in key sessions and bilateral meetings, such as 'A New Public-Private Agenda for Education', 'Meeting of the Reskilling Revolution Champions' and the panel discussion on developing education and mitigating risks, further solidifies the UAE's leadership in global education. The country's presence at Davos 2024 reinforces its role as a key partner in global decision-making.

The UAE aims to highlight its leadership across development fields, enhance its competitiveness, and reinforce its position as a key partner in global decision-making at Davos 2024. The country has a pavilion themed 'Impossible is Possible' at the event, which runs until 19th January, and attracts thousands of business leaders and policymakers.