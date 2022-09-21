UAE - The Mohammed Bin Rashid Aerospace Hub (MBRAH) has announced the completion of its Suppliers Complex, the first vertical aerospace complex in the region.

Located in the Supply Chain Cluster of MBRAH, the 12,000-sq-m facility offers light industrial space for maintenance-services companies, aircraft engines and spare parts traders, and aerospace and drone companies to establish their operations.

Featuring 86 leasable units across three levels, the complex provides plug-and-play solutions for companies to quickly and easily set up a base in the facility, said a statement from MBRAH.

Mainly targeted at small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and start-ups, the new facility was inaugurated at an event organised by MBRAH in partnership with Stratasys, a pioneer in the adoption of additive manufacturing in the aerospace industry.

Aerospace companies setting up their businesses at the Suppliers Complex benefit from an incubator and various incentives and support packages designed to help companies run their businesses smoothly and cost-effectively. The complex also has a logistics division, which provides customised services to companies based in the facility.

According to MBRAH, several companies from across the world have already established themselves in the facility.

Over 40% of the units were pre-leased during the construction of the complex. Industry segments covered include maintenance, repair, and operating supplies (MROs); aero-logistics; spare parts trading; drones, space sector; software; and avionics.

Amid growing demand, MBRAH is planning two additional phases of the complex, said a top official.

"Through various innovative industry initiatives, MBRAH seeks to support Dubai’s strategic vision to attract foreign direct investments and transform itself into a global hub for various high-value industries," stated its CEO Tahnoon Saif, .

"The Suppliers Complex is aligned with our mandate to provide the aviation industry with the infrastructure, facilities and business-enabling services needed to grow and thrive. By offering a comprehensive ecosystem, logistics network and unique services, the new facility supports aerospace companies in gaining streamlined access to the region’s vast aviation market," he added.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).