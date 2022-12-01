On the occasion of the UAE’s 51st National Day, many businesses in the country have come up with special discounts and offers for their customers.

This includes deals from hotels, F&B outlets, telecom operators, airlines and other businesses.

The UAE’s telecom firms etisalat by e& and du have offered free 51GB data on the occasion of the country’s 51st National Day.

Etisalat said it will be giving 51GB of data for free to customers who are citizens of the UAE. This offer started on December 1 and is valid for seven days.

Du, the second telecom operator, has also announced a free national data allowance of 51GB for its consumer and enterprise customers for seven days, provided customers redeem the offer by December 5 at the latest.

The company said postpaid customers will have to opt-in through digital channels such as the duApp and MyAccount. The offer is also available to all prepaid customers upon recharging Dh30 and above, and for enterprise customers when recharging Dh25 and above. Home customers can also avail a 50 per cent discount on select VOD titles.

