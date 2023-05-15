Du, from Emirates Integrated Telecommunication Company (EITC), collaborated with Samsung Electronics to inaugurate its first regional service collection point in an operator store at its Hamdan Street branch in Abu Dhabi. It will offer personalised customer service support for mobiles and tablets as part of a shared commitment to enhance customer experiences.

The Samsung Service Collection point will be equipped with state-of-the-art technology and highly trained staff to provide customers with the best possible service. Customers will be able to avail services like data transfer, a device for repair collection, and mobile diagnosis through Galaxy Diagnostics tool, and software updates. The partnership between du and Samsung aims to raise the bar for customer satisfaction in the UAE's telecommunications industry.

Earlier this year, du and Samsung signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to expand their existing partnership and grow the market for Samsung products through the du retail network.