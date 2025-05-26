Mubasher: Hong Kong-based AI company viAct has raised $7.30 million in a Series A round led by Ireland’s VentureWave Capital, with participation from Singtel Innov8 and Korean Investment Partners.

The company plans to expand its business globally and in the Middle East, particularly Saudi Arabia, to support its construction and energy sectors with AI-driven safety and productivity solutions, according to a press release.

With this funding, viAct will grow its AI research and development (R&D), build local teams in MENA, and localize its technology to meet the region’s environmental, regulatory, and operational needs.

Gary Ng, Co-founder and CEO of viAct, commented: "Our goal is to redefine industry standards, positioning viAct at the forefront of this transformation. With our cutting-edge AI solutions, we aim to empower every stakeholder to achieve unprecedented levels of efficiency and responsibility."

Hugo Cheuk, Co-founder and COO of viAct, stated: "As we expand into new markets, our commitment to leveraging AI for smarter safety practices has never been stronger. This investment allows us to enhance our technology and further our mission of creating a safer, more sustainable work environment."

Sharan Makhija, Senior Director – Investments of Singtel Innov8, noted: “viAct’s AI-powered platform can leverage 5G networks to enable real-time monitoring, instant alerts, and data-driven insights. By integrating AI with 5G connectivity, viAct enhances operational efficiency, ensures proactive hazard detection, and helps create safer, more responsive work environments.”

Founded in 2016, viAct serves more than 200 contractors globally with its AI-powered platform for real-time risk detection, predictive analytics, and automated compliance.

