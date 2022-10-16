DUBAI - Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has discussed means of collaboration with SAP SE.

This came during a meeting between Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD&CEO of DEWA, and Christian Klein, CEO and member of the Executive Board of SAP-SE.

The meeting was attended by a number of DEWA senior executives and officers.

During the meeting, Al Tayer emphasised the importance of exchanging global best practices and experiences between the two sides. Bilateral areas of cooperation include innovation, digital transformation, the Internet of Things, Big Data analysis, and cloud computing, among others.

Al Tayer commended the strategic partnership between DEWA and SAP, which began in 2009 when DEWA implemented the SAP Wave 1 Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system to measure, integrate and automate all DEWA’s operations to provide the highest level of service to its customers, employees, and partners.

Relations between the two organisations later expanded to include the Data Hub for Integrated Solutions (Moro). Since 2018, Moro has been the authorised provider of the SAP-Hana platform for enterprise cloud services. This year, Moro has been certified by SAP as a partner of RISE. It is the first local provider to be certified in the UAE to provide secure and cloud-based SAP services. SAP also supported Moro’s green data centre, the largest solar-powered centre in the Middle East and Africa region that is designed to obtain a Tier-III certificate from the Uptime Institute, at the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park in Dubai.

Last February, DEWA announced a partnership between Moro, a subsidiary of Digital DEWA, the digital arm of DEWA, and SAP. The initiative allows government and private entities to unlock new efficiencies with intelligent automation across their mission-critical processes, which will be hosted from state-of-the-art Moro Hub’s data centres, complying with data residency and cyber security requirements of the UAE.

Moro Hub is a world-class data hub providing solutions and innovative business services, offering a unique range of IT, digital and managed services to support clients’ digital agendas. The offerings include Cloud & Hosting, Smart Cites & IoT (Internet of Things), Cyber Security, and Digital Solutions complemented with professional and managed Services. Moro Hub is the first local cloud services provider to be certified by Dubai Electronic Security Centre (DESC) to ensure the highest levels of security standards and compliance, thus accelerating clients’ digital transformation journey.