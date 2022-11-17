UAE - Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), a leading international financial centre located in UAE’s capital is partnering with Rackspace Technology, to collaborate on a number of strategic technology initiatives.

As a long standing global leading service provider in multicloud computing, technology advisory and managed services, Rackspace Technology will support ADGM in its journey to leverage cloud computing and develop a comprehensive business data platform.

Cloud migration will enable ADGM to drive cost efficiencies and agility in IT operations as well as providing a modern, secure technology footprint for deployment of enhanced business services.

The ADGM unified data platform initiative will develop a central repository for all business data, enabling enhanced business insight and improved decision making, as well as enabling the foundation for advanced analytics and AI.

Stimulating innovation

Abdullah Al Qubaisi, Director of Technology Services at ADGM said: “As a leading international financial centre, ADGM is committed to stimulating innovation and transformational economic growth in Abu Dhabi, the UAE and the wider region. We have seen exponential growth in the last seven years and believe that our journey to the cloud and data platform will not only help us maintain this but also help futureproof ADGM as an organisation. We believe that Rackspace Technology, with its deep cloud expertise and relationships with major hyperscale public clouds, is the right partner to support us on this journey.”

George Pawlyszyn, General Manager, Middle East and Africa (MEA) at Rackspace Technology, commented: “We are incredibly proud to be supporting ADGM in their ambitious growth and transformation journey and in turn, contributing to the economic vitality of the region. It’s exciting to see future-focused organisations like ADGM leverage the power of the cloud and analytics to realise their wider business objectives and enhance their competitive advantage.”

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).