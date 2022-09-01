Saudi Arabia - Trevi Arabian Soil Contractor, a subsidiary of subsoil engineering specialist Trevi Group in Saudi Arabia, said it has started implementing the permanent foundation works for The Line, a key component of the futuristic $500-billion Neom city under construction in the Tabuk area.

Trevi Arabian Soil Contractor has started the foundation works after completing test piles, in a bid to identify the best execution technology to carry out the project, Trevi Group told Gulf Construction in a statement.

For the execution of the foundation works, Trevi is employing high-end Soilmec equipment. Considering the diameter of the piles, which ranges between 1.5 m and 2.5 m, and the excavation depths - up to 70 m of excavation from the work surface - the equipment used is top of the range, according to the statement.

Soilmec SR-90 and SR-100 are currently operating on site, and Trevi has plans to employ its SR-115/SR-125 and SR-135 in the near future.

Trevi stated that it is currently employing a workforce of about 150 people but this will soon increase to 250 once the construction site is operating at full capacity.

The futuristic Neom city will be home to nine million people and will consist of a series of communities laid out in a straight line.

The 170-km-long Line runs from the Red Sea coast in the northwest of Saudi Arabia to the interior, crossing deserts and mountains. Underground, The Line has two distinct levels for high-speed rail, and infrastructure. Hence, above ground, there will be green areas for citizens and pedestrian pathways, instead of cars, the Trevi Group stated.

The Trevi Group is a world leader in all-round subsoil engineering (special foundations, soil consolidation and recovery of polluted sites), in the design and marketing of specialised technologies in the sector and in the construction of automated underground multi-storey car parks.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).