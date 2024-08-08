Muscat: To improve the provided telecommunications services, the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA) has launched a public consultation to review the draft regulation for ultra-wideband technology

The Telecommunications Regulatory Authority announced through its social media accounts and website the launch of a public consultation on the regulation of ultra-wideband technology (UWB).

This consultation aims to raise the quality of telecommunications services, manage natural and national resources efficiently, and encourage research and development in this field, in addition to enabling investment in innovative technologies and services to develop a flexible regulatory environment that keeps pace with investment.

The Authority invites everyone to submit their views on what is stated in the public consultation document through the Authority’s website www.tra.gov.om before the deadline.

It may be noted that the Authority is working to involve beneficiaries and stakeholders through these consultations in drawing up regulations, controls, and guidelines; which contributes to building an enhanced environment for a digital society based on empowerment, initiative, innovation, and cooperation.

UWB technology is used to track assets, people, and vehicles. The technology is highly capable of determining precise locations, even in complex indoor environments, making it ideal for asset management, inventory tracking, and personnel monitoring applications.

