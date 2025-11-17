MUSCAT: Oman Airports has set a new global benchmark by becoming the first airport operator in the world to deploy Wi-Fi 7 technology, introducing next-generation connectivity at Muscat International Airport. This milestone underscores the Sultanate of Oman’s ambition to lead digital transformation in the aviation sector and strengthens its position as a regional hub for innovation in line with Oman Vision 2040.

The rollout is part of a strategic collaboration between Oman Airports and Huawei, aimed at building an advanced digital infrastructure capable of supporting the future needs of smart airports. Wi-Fi 7 delivers ultra-fast speeds and can handle a dramatically higher number of simultaneous connections. The result is a more stable, secure and responsive browsing experience for travellers, airport staff and service providers.

With over 40,000 passengers passing through Muscat International Airport each day, the upgrade will ensure seamless, high-capacity connectivity across terminal areas, including departure halls, check-in counters, retail zones and dining spaces. The initiative forms a core component of Oman Airports’ broader digital-transformation programme, designed to enhance the digital travel journey and create an innovation-driven operational environment.

Commenting on the achievement, Ahmed al Amri, Chief Executive Officer of Oman Airports, said: “Introducing Wi-Fi 7 marks an important milestone in our journey to elevate the passenger experience and enhance operational efficiency. Being the first airports in the world to adopt this technology reaffirms our commitment to innovation and strengthens Oman Airports’ position as a leader in digital advancement”.

Beyond Wi-Fi 7, Oman Airports is progressing with several high-tech projects, including next-generation smart-security systems, modern visual-technology platforms and advanced artificial-intelligence applications. Together, these initiatives reinforce Oman Airports’ readiness for the future and further establish it as one of the region’s leading examples of digital transformation in aviation.

2025 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).