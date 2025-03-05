Saudi Arabia - Tetra Pak, a world-leading food processing and packaging solutions company, today kicked off a significant project with Al Rabie, a leading Saudi player in juices, nectar, still drinks (JNSD) and dairy food products packaged in cartons, following an agreement that was signed recently.

The major deal which will be implemented across three years, sets out to completely modernise and digitise Al Rabie’s production facilities by leveraging Tetra Pak’s innovative technology and sustainability initiatives in Saudi Arabia, said Tetra Pak.

Having visited the Al Rabie production plant and witnessed the signing of the deal, Eng. Fahd Al Jubairy, Assistant Deputy Minister for Sectoral Strategies and Regulations, MISA, said: "It is inspiring to see a Saudi company taking the lead in implementing cutting-edge technologies in the kingdom. Their commitment to digitisation and next-generation technologies sets a remarkable example for the ongoing transformation of the industrial sector in the kingdom.”

On the same visit, Petra Menander, Swedish Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, noted: "The cooperation we see today between a Swedish multinational company and a Saudi company marks a significant step towards sustainable development and cross country partnerships. I look forward to seeing more partnerships that mirror this collaboration."

The project was officially launched by Chief Executive Officer of Al Rabie, Bassem Sabra and Managing Director of Tetra Pak Arabia Area, Konstantin Kolesnik.

The ambitious project involves a complete overhaul of Al Rabie's production facilities to meet and surpass the latest industry standards with the ambition to be a “Next Generation Factory”. It aims to eliminate equipment obsolescence through maximising existing assets for optimal performance. It also seeks to digitalise the entire value chain for smoother operations, adopting Industry 4.0 technologies to support digital transformation and improve resource efficiency in line with Saudi Vision 2030.

Modernising Al Rabie’s factory will save up to 36 million litres of water in cleaning operations annually and reduce electricity and utilities consumption, while increasing the plant’s production capacity. These measures will boost profitability and lower the environmental footprint of Al Rabie whilst also transforming the factory into a Tetra Pak centre of excellence.

Kolesnik said: "This agreement marks a significant advancement in our long-standing partnership with Al Rabie. Combining Tetra Pak’s global expertise with Al Rabie’s market leadership will elevate the food and beverage industry in Saudi Arabia. Our partnership aims to enhance product availability, consumer engagement, and overall market positioning, enabling improved traceability from ingredients to production processes.”

Sabra also expressed his enthusiasm for the deal and said: “This project affirms our commitment to top quality and innovation. Enhancing our production capabilities allows us to meet the evolving needs of our consumers and further contribute to Saudi Arabia’s food security and sustainability goals. Together, Tetra Pak and Al Rabie are on track to redefine the future of the food and beverage industry in Saudi Arabia, driving innovation, sustainability, and excellence.”

Al Rabie has been playing a pioneering role in co-developing the Saudi Arabian food and beverage market with Tetra Pak. Since their initial partnership in 1980, the two companies have paved the way for advancements in the food and beverage industry, introducing many innovations at the manufacturing and consumer levels, Tetra Pak said.

