Cairo – Telecom Egypt and Aqua Comms, a global subsea connectivity services provider owned by Digital 9 (D9), have sealed an agreement to provide landing and crossing services for the Europe Middle-East India Connect 1 (EMIC-1) subsea cable in Egypt.

Telecom Egypt will provide EMIC-1, a new intercontinental subsea cable and terrestrial fibre system, with optical path connecting East Africa, Asia, and Europe, according to a press release.

Meanwhile, the deal comes in line with D9’s objective to enhance connectivity worldwide and link the digital divide.

EMIC-1 will land in Ras Ghareb on the Red Sea as well as Port Said alongside the Mediterranean Sea. The two new routes will be next to Suez Canal between Suez and Port Said.

In addition, Red Sea Festoon, a third new marine path, will link the landing stations of Ras Ghareb and Suez with Suez Canal, connecting Port Said and Suez on the bank of Suez Canal.

Adel Hamed, CEO and Managing Director of Telecom Egypt, said: “We believe that EMIC-1 will be a valuable addition to the subsea cables landing in Egypt.”

Nigel Bayliff, CEO of Aqua Comms, noted: “This new system will connect the key hubs in Europe of Genoa, Marseille, and Barcelona with both Salalah Oman, and Mumbai, India serving these high-growth markets with best-in-class connectivity services.”

Last May, Telecom Egypt penned a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Saudi Arabia-based Etihad Etisalat Company (Mobily) to establish a submarine cable connecting the Kingdom to Egypt.

