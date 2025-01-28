Egypt - Amr Talaat, Egypt’s Minister of Communications and Information Technology, recently met with Éric Chevallier, the French Ambassador to Cairo, to explore ways of attracting greater French investment into Egypt’s growing ICT sector and strengthening bilateral ties, particularly in artificial intelligence (AI).

The meeting focused on collaborative programs and projects between Egypt and France in the ICT field, including French companies’ investments in outsourcing services. Talaat shared details of prior discussions with French officials and business leaders—particularly those within the French Business Confederation (MEDEF)—which had already resulted in the expansion of two major French companies’ operations in Egypt.

Minister Talaat emphasized Egypt’s commitment to creating a favorable investment environment for global businesses, stressing that the country’s competitive advantages, such as a large pool of skilled, multilingual professionals, position it as an attractive hub for digital outsourcing services. He expressed hope that French companies would leverage these advantages to scale their operations and serve global clients from Egypt.

The Minister also highlighted ongoing efforts to enhance youth capabilities in technical skills, foreign languages, and AI-related fields. These initiatives extend beyond technical fields to include disciplines like law and accounting, equipping professionals with the digital skills needed to thrive in the modern economy. Talaat expressed a keen interest in collaborating with France to develop an AI-powered platform to boost French language skills, enabling Egyptian professionals to serve French-speaking markets.

Ambassador Chevallier praised Egypt’s highly skilled ICT workforce and the successful expansion of several French companies within Egypt’s ICT sector. He invited Talaat to participate in the upcoming AI Summit on February 10-11, which will focus on AI’s role in the public good and global governance of emerging technologies. Talaat confirmed Egypt’s participation and expressed eagerness to showcase the country’s AI achievements and learn from the event’s innovations.

The Ambassador also extended an invitation for Egypt’s Ministry of Communications to be a key partner at a French business forum for the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region in May. The forum will feature a dedicated segment on AI, and Talaat affirmed Egypt’s readiness to contribute by presenting its digital capacity-building programs, AI initiatives, and support for SMEs in the sector.

In closing, Minister Talaat invited Ambassador Chevallier to visit Egypt’s Digital Creativity Centers to explore potential collaborations and discuss hosting events related to the forum within these centers.

