Cairo - State Waves Egypt will launch its first exhibition in the Egyptian real estate market, deploying metaverse technology, in September.

With the participation of over 60 companies and 80 projects, the exhibition will present projects to customers from 10 countries on three continents by using virtual reality technology, according to a press release on Thursday.

The countries that will participate in the exhibition include Russia, China, the UK, Kenya, and the Gulf Cooperation Council countries.

The Co-founder and CEO of State Waves Egypt, Hossam Al-Masry, said that the company has invested EGP 525 million for the virtual construction of 80 project units.

The Estate Waves Expo will feature a hybrid model that brings together Egyptian visitors, foreign, and Arab visitors remotely and offers technological solutions for the sale and export of real estate through virtual reality and 3D imaging technology.

