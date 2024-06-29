Smart Mobility International has signed an agreement with AVATR Technology to become the exclusive distributor of AVATR's innovative range of vehicles.

AVATR Technology, a leading manufacturer of luxury New Energy Vehicles, is a joint venture between Chang’an Automobile and CATL, a world-leading smart energy technology company, along with a strategic partnership with Huawei. Together, this partnership empowers AVATR with vehicle R&D, innovative smart energy technology, and an intelligent ecosystem.

Led by Chief Designer Nader Faghihzade, formerly of BMW, the sleek, modern, and aerodynamic vehicles are designed at AVATR Technology’s global design center in Munich.

The agreement was signed on June 20 in the presence of Sheikh Saif Bin Mohammed Bin Butti Al Hamed and Zhang Yiming, Ambassador of the People's Republic of China to the UAE, along with several distinguished guests from the global automotive industry. The agreement was signed by Moutaz Louis, CEO of Smart Mobility International and Wang, Vice President of AVATR Technology.

Wang commented: “The UAE is one of the leading consumers of high-end luxury vehicles, and the UAE will soon experience our class-defining range of Smart Electric Vehicles (SEVs). This is our first export market outside of China, and we are delighted to partner with Smart Mobility International to bring AVATR to the UAE.”

Louis remarked: “AVATR is set to revolutionise the New Energy Vehicle (NEV) market with a range of products that define a new class of luxury and performance. We are excited to see the reaction of our UAE customers.”

AVATR: Class-Defining Style, Technology, and Performance

AVATR will be introduced to UAE customers through a major launch campaign during Q4 2024. This campaign aims to leverage the anticipation and excitement for the brand across physical and digital channels, as well as exclusive launch events for VIPs and potential customers.

The first AVATR showroom is set to open in a prime location on Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai. The showroom will reflect the innovative spirit of AVATR, offering a premium customer experience with state-of-the-art facilities and personalised services.

The first products to launch will be the flagship AVATR 11 and AVATR 12, with additional Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) and Extended-Range Electric Vehicle (EREV) models planned for release in 2025.

