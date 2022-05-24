Bahrain - SICO – a regional asset manager, broker, market maker, and investment bank – has signed a contract with Beyon Cyber for managed cyber security services.

Launched in January, Beyon Cyber is a subsidiary of Batelco and is focussed on offering advanced end-to-end cyber-security solutions, with managed services and advisory to organisations across Bahrain and the region.

The partnership, which was signed by SICO chief executive Najla Al Shirawi and Beyon Cyber chief executive Dr Shaikh Khalid bin Duaij Al Khalifa, will lead to enhancing the cyber security maturity of the bank’s IT Infrastructure to accelerate its digital transformation journey further.

The banking and finance sector in Bahrain has been transforming digitally through the application of emerging technologies.

As a result, the sector has become increasingly vulnerable to cyberattacks, increasing the importance of protecting the enterprise against rising cyber threats and losses.

SICO has selected Beyon Cyber with its unique profile and vast experience as a partner on this mission.

Commenting, Ms Al Shirawi said, “We are pleased to partner with a distinguished national company providing sophisticated and much needed cyber security solutions enabling us to manage and mitigate business risk.”

Dr Shaikh Khalid commented, “We are delighted to have been selected as the security services provider for SICO, as it enables us to support their exciting innovation strategy towards digital transformation. We believe that a strong digital strategy needs to be built on secure foundations with embedded principles of security by design.

This partnership allows us to bring our years of experience in cyber threat monitoring and response to SICO to help protect them against advanced cyber threats.”

