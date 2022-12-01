Samsung Electronics has announced that the number of Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Z Flip smartphones sold for enterprise use has more than doubled year on year over the 10-month period of January to October 2022.

During the period, the number of foldable smartphones Samsung contracted to enterprise customers increased by 105% compared to the same period in 2021.

With foldable smartphone shipments expected to reach 16 million units worldwide — an increase of 73% year on year — the form factor is rapidly becoming mainstream, and shipments are expected to grow to 26 million units in 2023. The ease of multitasking on a large screen, and the powerful app optimizations for foldable devices, are helping drive adoption among enterprise users.

Benefits of foldables for enterprise users

As companies shift towards work-from-anywhere policies, they are looking to technology for new ways to maximize productivity. Foldables have particularly attracted the financial services industry, where 74% of a sample group of financial advisors say staying connected via mobile apps is important or critical.

“Samsung Galaxy foldable smartphones were created to open up opportunities for new ways to work and explore creativity,” said KC Choi, EVP and Head of Global Mobile B2B Team, MX Business at Samsung Electronics. “This rapid growth in investment demonstrates our enterprise customers’ need for meaningful innovations to enhance workforce productivity.”

The Galaxy Z Fold4 – Samsung’s fourth-generation foldable smartphone — is a multi-tasking powerhouse ideal for business use. Despite its pocket-friendly dimensions, it offers a large, expansive sized screen, making it easier to get things done compared to traditional smartphone screens.

The Galaxy Z Fold4’s expansive screen offers a larger working area, well suited to make the most of features from desktop computers. The perfect tool for juggling multiple tasks and pairs of apps, the PC-like Taskbar enables users to manage, launch and switch between apps, all without interrupting work.

The huge screen space is also a natural fit for working with Multi Windows. The Galaxy Z Fold4 can open up to three apps at once, including two of the same app for side-by-side comparisons. For example, users can respond to Gmail while viewing two Chrome browser tabs, just like working at a desk with multiple screens.

The Galaxy Z Fold4 also adapts to workflow needs. Flex Mode not only provides a hands-free experience for major video conferencing tools, it can now support dedicated e-signature or note-taking capabilities on partner apps using S Pen.

