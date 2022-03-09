DUBAI: H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, today opened Meta’s new regional headquarters in Dubai Internet City.

The opening event was attended by Sheryl Sandberg, Chief Operating Officer of Meta.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan said that the establishment of Meta’s new office in the emirate reflects Dubai’s growth as a global business hub and the continued confidence of the world’s largest technology companies in the city as a base for tapping new opportunities and advancing innovation.

Consistent with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, the emirate has continuously developed its integrated industry ecosystem, infrastructure and regulatory framework to support the world’s largest companies seeking to enhance their competitiveness and deliver high-quality services to some of the globe’s fastest growing emerging markets.

The new headquarters for Meta will serve the Middle East and North Africa region (MENA), enabling more than 100 employees to cater to the growing needs of hundreds of millions of people in the region who use the company’s platforms every month.

Welcoming the opening of the new regional headquarters of Meta, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan further said the company is one of many leading global technology companies that have benefited from Dubai’s vibrant growth-friendly environment. Dubai will continue to expand its cooperation with the world’s leading firms as part of its vision to be a global pioneer in adopting future-oriented technologies and advancements, he added.

During his visit to the company’s new office, Sheikh Hamdan was briefed on Meta’s latest services as well as its long-term objectives and business aspirations as it seeks to strengthen its presence in the MENA region.

Sheikh Hamdan was accompanied on the visit by Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Teleworking Applications; Mohamed Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs; Helal Saeed Al Marri, Director-General of Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism; Ahmad Abdullah bin Byat, Vice Chairman of the Board of Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy; and Malek Al Malek, Director-General of the Dubai Development Authority and Group CEO of TECOM Group.

Malek Al Malek said, "Our leadership’s vision to cement an enabling and competitive business environment has attracted some of the world’s leading players to Dubai, especially in the technology sector, and enabled them to expand in the region and beyond. Our Group’s business districts including Dubai Internet City have been at the forefront of efforts to deliver on this vision and the cornerstone of the region’s economic growth and digital transformation journey for the past two decades by providing a world-class ecosystem that attracted a pool of 95,000 best-in-class talent."

"Meta has been part of this journey for the past decade. It is rewarding to see their growth and expansion across the region, as it demonstrates the region’s potential and growing demand for innovation and advanced technologies," he added.

Meta, formerly known as Facebook, has been in the region for 10 years, working with communities, creators, partners, media and governments to enable the millions of people who use its platforms to create content and flourish in any industry. From everyday users to large global brands and upcoming entrepreneurs, Meta’s platforms are being utilised in a variety of ways in the region.

Sheryl Sandberg said, "This office represents our commitment to the millions of people who use our platforms to express themselves, stay connected to their loved ones and their communities, and start and grow businesses. There is a culture of innovation in the UAE that fits with the spirit of our company. We share an excitement about the economic and social opportunities that a connected world can create. The talent and creativity of people across the region will be crucial as we embark on the next chapter for our company – helping to build the metaverse. It is no coincidence that we selected 8 March for our office opening. We chose to do it on International Women’s Day as a sign of our continued commitment to empowering women, here in Dubai and around the world."

Through its partnerships with various public and private sector organisations across the MENA region, Meta aims to make a significant impact on various industries. The company has awarded grants to more than 100 Dubai-based small and medium sized businesses (SMBs) as part of its efforts to support businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Meta has also launched training and business resource centres and a MetaBoost programme to help businesses grow.

Derya Matras, Vice President, Africa, Middle East and Turkey at META, said, "I am incredibly proud of the work that we have done and continue to do in the MENA region. From launching initiatives such as LoveLocal and SheCreates - a platform that shines a spotlight on incredible women- to our partnerships to support small and medium sized businesses, our work continues to have a great impact. None of this would have been possible without the support of our partners, which makes today such an important day in our history in the region. It is so encouraging to see the UAE’s commitment to establishing a culture that allows innovation and creativity to thrive."

Fares Akkad, Regional Director, MENA, said, "When you look at our platforms, the scale and breadth of it is incredible. What is crucial, however, is not so much the platforms themselves but how and why people use them. We continue to see this during the pandemic, with people across the region coming together to show support for one another, helping SMBs reach larger audiences, helping newsrooms function in a more digital world and providing a platform where people can be heard. This is what continues to motivate us. It is so encouraging to see the continued support of the UAE government, which remains a true regional leader in innovation and growth."

Communities remain an integral part of Meta’s culture in the region. Globally, there are now more than three billion people that actively use Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp Messenger every month. Of the three billion people, 2.91 billion use Facebook alone every month, and over 2.81 billion people on average use at least one of Meta’s services every day.