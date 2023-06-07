Makkah: stc Group has supported the digital infrastructure with over 1,000 5G network sites and 1,964 Wi-Fi access points to enhance the digital experience for pilgrims at the holy sites. As the enabler of digital transformation in Makkah, stc has worked towards the provision of a rich and exceptional experience for pilgrims.



Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 strives to increase the number of pilgrims and provide a higher opportunity for Muslims to perform the Hajj rituals, making the upgrade critical. Several advanced developments aim to improve the infrastructure efficiently while meeting various vital sectors' needs.



In its role of digital transformation in the region, stc Group provides communication technologies compliant with international standards. The telecom provider also ensures a seamless digital experience that meets pilgrims' increasing demand for communication services.



Efforts to prepare the digital infrastructure around the Grand Holy Mosque, Prophet's Holy Mosque, Makkah, Madinah, and other areas target improving the quality and experience of digital services for users. The project's primary goal is to provide an exceptional digital experience for visitors and pilgrims.



stc is dedicated to enabling the constant connectivity and communication of a large number of pilgrims to perform their rituals and connect with their families. To achieve this, stc has developed communication towers in Mina, Arafat, Muzdalifah, and areas leading to them. This network is equipped with 1,084 5G sites, and 1,964 Wi-Fi access points distributed throughout the holy sites, Makkah, and Madinah, as well as a critical communications network to support key sectors.



stc's efforts have resulted in the expansion of high-speed Wi-Fi networks to provide access to essential services, including transportation, healthcare, and emergency response. In terms of internal coverage solutions, stc has provided the Endowment of King Abdulaziz next to the Grand Holy Mosque in Makkah with one of the world's largest in-building sharing solutions (IBS), including seven communication towers covering an area of 1.5 million square meters, over 18,600 antennas, more than 800 small cells to cover nearby frequencies, and 92 broadcasting stations.



Furthermore, stc has invested in its digital infrastructure to ensure a safe and comfortable environment for pilgrims. This includes the use of advanced security systems such as CCTV cameras and biometric scanning technologies. stc also provides all the necessary requirements for security personnel to monitor and manage pilgrims.



Overall, stc's commitment to enhancing digital services and infrastructure has benefited pilgrims in many ways. The expansion of Wi-Fi networks, communication towers, and broadcasting stations improves network coverage and performance, ensuring a seamless digital experience. Advanced security systems also provide a safe and secure environment for pilgrims to perform their rituals.