RIYADH — King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) joins AI innovators, industry and government leaders, policy makers and collaborators from around the world at the 2022 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Summit in Riyadh.



KAUST is working to increase the human capacity and innovation of AI in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the region. The summit is a central hub, aligning stakeholders for dialogue and strategy.



KAUST President Tony Chan announced a new partnership with Saudi Data and AI Authority (SDAIA) as part of his address at the Summit.



“The SDAIA-KAUST Center of Excellence in Data Science and Artificial Intelligence (SDAIA-KAUST AI) will focus on educational development and upskilling the new generation of Saudi citizens in AI,” President Chan said.



“There is enormous demand for AI courses and training in the KSA, and KAUST will take a leadership position on that, in partnership with SDAIA.”



KAUST Academy (formerly known as the Lifelong Learning Initiative), an educational program, is making a significant impact in nurturing the next generation of Saudi talent with its series of hands-on training courses in artificial intelligence, among other themed areas.



The AI workshops, developed in partnership with SDAIA and utilizing KAUST expertise, teach participants fundamental skills designed to support the AI objectives of the Kingdom in key development areas, and mobilize the labor market.



“The SDAIA-KAUST Center of Excellence will be the hub for innovative solutions and talent development by leveraging Artificial Intelligence to position the kingdom as a leader in the new data driven era,” Dr. Majid Altuwaijri, CEO of NCAI, commented.

