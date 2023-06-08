Riyadh – Al Moammar Information Systems Company (MIS) was awarded a SAR 36.79 million project contract on 6 June, according to a bourse filing.

The Saudi firm will be responsible for the operation and maintenance of systems, devices, and computer programmes, as well as networks at the university.

Meanwhile, MIS is expected to sign the agreement on 6 July 2023.

Last month, the company inked a SAR 228.76 million contract with the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA).

During the first quarter (Q1) of 2023, MIS logged net profits after Zakat and tax valued at SAR 46.57 million, an annual hike of 912.39% from SAR 4.60 million.

Revenues enlarged by 310.43% to SAR 437.48 million in Q1-23 from SAR 106.59 million in Q1-22, while the earnings per share (EPS) climbed to SAR 1.55 from SAR 0.15.

