The fourth annual LEAP25 conference, the region's premier technology event, concluded yesterday (February 12) at the Riyadh Exhibition and Convention Center in Malham under the theme "Into New Worlds."

The conference marked another success for the kingdom as a global hub for investments in artificial intelligence (AI), infrastructure, and cloud computing, with total investments exceeding $14.9 billion, reported SPA.

The achievement reflects Saudi Arabia's position as a key center for innovation and advanced technologies, as well as its growing role in the digital economy.

Its success reflects the support and empowerment provided to the sector by His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, reinforcing the Kingdom’s commitment to achieving the goals of the Saudi Vision 2030 and solidifying its global leadership in technology, AI, and entrepreneurship, it stated.

LEAP is considered a global platform that brings together leading thinkers and practitioners in the digital field, empowering entrepreneurs, fostering innovation in the era of AI, and driving the transition toward a thriving and sustainable digital economy.

Saudi Federation for Cybersecurity, Programming, and Drones board Chairman and Tahaluf Company board chairman Faisal Al Khamisi pointed out that LEAP25 was not just a tech conference but a global platform that hosted its largest edition yet, contributing to innovation, connecting startups with investors, and opening new opportunities for entrepreneurs.

According to him, the conference was not only about major investments of nearly $15 billion but witnessed dynamic interactions between startups and investors, leading to significant deals and support for new entrepreneurial projects.

Al Khamisi said LEAP had become a global benchmark for the speed of deal-making and project launches, enabling major tech companies to close deals in just a few days - processes that would typically take a year, said the SPA report.

Additionally, he announced that LEAP will expand beyond the kingdom, with two editions set for next year - one in Riyadh and another in Hong Kong - further solidifying Saudi Arabia’s role as a global hub for digital economy, innovation, and AI.

