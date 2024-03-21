Riyadh -- The Small and Medium Enterprises Loan Guarantee Program (Kafalah) has collaborated with Sirar by stc to introduce the Sayen service (Digital Signature) in its operations.



The service enables the application of digital signatures to electronic documents and transactions, effectively streamlining and enhancing efficiency.



The digital signature service utilizes advanced systems, processes, and technology, incorporating electronic certificates from the Sayen service and linking them to a business owner's Absher account.



By enabling digital signatures, Kafalah aims to expedite the issuance of financial guarantees for SMEs and provide customers with the convenience of electronically signing documents from anywhere, at any time.