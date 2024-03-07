Riyadh - Etihad Atheeb Telecommunication Company (GO) signed a three-year memorandum of understanding (MoU) with aramco digital company, the digital and technology subsidiary of Saudi Arabian Oil Company (Saudi Aramco), to collaborate on 5G technologies.

The MoU aims to facilitate collaboration for the deployment of open RAN technology for 5G networks and the implementation of private 5G solutions tailored for industrial use cases, according to a bourse filing.

Moreover, the signed protocol is intended to facilitate the consolidation of the relationship between GO and aramco digital and advance it to higher levels.

During the first nine months (9M) of 2023, GO reported a surge in net profits to SAR 100.50 million from SAR 4.97 million in the same period last year.

