Romania: The Communications and Information Technology Commission (CITC) and the National Telecommunications Agency of the Republic of Brazil signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU on the sidelines of the Plenipotentiary Conference of the International Telecommunication Union, currently being held in Romania, with the aim of developing joint cooperation in the field of communications and information technology and achieving economic and social development.



The CITC was represented in signing the MoU by the Governor of the CITC, Dr. Mohammad bin Saud Al-Tamimi, while the Brazilian side was represented by the President of the National Communications Agency, Carlos Manuel Baigorri.



The MoU stipulated strengthening cooperation between the two sides in the communications and information technology sector in a number of areas, including infrastructure development, frequency spectrum management, coordination and monitoring, emerging technologies such as the Internet of Things and 5G, and other promising areas in the sector.



It comes as an extension of the CITC's efforts to enhance joint international cooperation to develop the telecommunications and information technology sectors, accelerate the growth of the digital economy, and support sustainable development goals to ensure a sustainable digital future for all.