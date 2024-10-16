UAE telecom provider e& signed a $1 billion (AED 3.7 billion) deal with Amazon Web Services (AWS) on Tuesday to spur digital transformation and cloud-driven innovation in the region.

As part of the six-year agreement, the two entities will work on delivering core cloud services, including storage, computing, networking, cybersecurity, as well as artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning.

“Together, the two companies will provide cloud solutions that align with industry regulations, meeting the growing demand for secure and scalable infrastructure,” a statement said.

The agreement comes as cloud adoption is rising in the region. The majority of companies in the Middle East (70%) intend to move most of their operations to the cloud within the next two years, according to PwC.

More about the deal

With the deal, e& will be able to modernise platforms like Careem and TV streaming service Starzplay Arabia by leveraging AWS’ more than 200 featured services.

The UAE firm can also strengthen its AI capabilities by deploying Amazon’s technologies, as well as advance its Smart Home services.

The partnership can benefit small-time entrepreneurs as well, as AWS will enable SMEs backed by e& to access the AWS Marketplace.

In 2022, AWS launched its second Middle East cloud region in the UAE and announced plans to invest $5 billion locally through 2036.

(Writing by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Seban Scaria)

seban.scaria@lseg.com