Musanadah Facilities Management , a leading full-service facilities management provider based in Saudi Arabia announced its partnership with Facilio to deploy the property operations firm’s Connected CaFM platform across its multi-site client portfolio. Musanadah will use the cloud platform to customize and streamline complex workflows to ensure a seamless workforce experience, and gain a single-pane of glass view of its entire portfolio operations. The collaboration signifies Musanadah’s commitment to simplicity and effectiveness in facilities management, paving the way for enhanced operational capabilities and seamless processes.

Real-estate operators and owners in Saudi Arabia are swiftly embracing IoT and cloud software to modernize and transform the buildings landscape. With ambitious mega projects such as Neom, the kingdom is setting new benchmarks for smart city initiatives, demonstrating a strong commitment to creating a modern and tech-driven real estate ecosystem in the next couple of years.

“With increasing globalisation, more Saudi-based real estate operators are seeking consistent, world-class service delivery benchmarked to international standards from facility management companies. This can be made possible only with highly trained staff combined with the right technology. The partnership with Facilio comes at a time when we are poised for rapid expansion across the region, and work on increasing our operational efficiencies across service lines. The user-friendly interface and seamless mobility which Facilio’s Connected CaFM platform offers will help our technicians and service staff to deliver world-class IFM services across multi-site portfolios,” said Vijayshankar Kavasseri, Operations Director at Musanadah Facilities Management.

“Real estate in Saudi Arabia is booming with infrastructure projects. Musanadah in Saudi Arabia is leading the charge by embracing a Connected CaFM approach. There’s a critical need for cloud-based solutions to elevate operations, and we’re thrilled to support this shift, connecting systems, people and processes for enhanced experiences and service delivery,” said Prabhu Ramachandran, CEO of Facilio.

Integrated FM service providers such as CIT Group, Quality Facility Management (QFM) and Q3 Services have made Facilio’s Connected CaFM their primary platform for portfolio-wide O&M, after moving away from legacy systems and multiple point solutions. Serving as a unified ecosystem for managing both in-house and contracted operations, the platform centralised all processes, including property maintenance, client engagement, vendor management, asset performance monitoring and reporting processes, delivering complete visibility and control.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).