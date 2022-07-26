Riyadh - Saudi Azm for Communication and Information Technology Company has inked an agreement with Health Endowment Fund to develop a charitable therapy platform under the name Shefaa.

The value of the 24-month contract exceeds 5% of Saudi Azm’s revenues in 2021, according to a bourse disclosure.

Meanwhile, the firm will be responsible for improving the user experience and data processing, as well as providing technical support for the platform’s operations and information security services.

In addition, the Saudi company will train the assigned staff on the new services.

Furthermore, Saudi Azm expects that the project will reflect positively on its income statements for the years 2022 and 2023.

The dates of awarding and signing the contract were 19 and 21 July, respectively.

It is worth noting that the listed firm has recently won a SAR 8.13 million project to maintain and operate governmental resource systems.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).