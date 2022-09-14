RIYADH — Mozn, a market leader in enterprise AI technologies, participated today as a “Technology Partner” in Saudi Arabia’s Global AI Summit which was hosted under the patronage of Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, the Crown Prince of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, where it announced it’s building the world’s largest and most effective Arabic NLU models and demonstrated its advanced software technology applications and use cases. During the summit, taking place from 13-15 September, Mozn introduced delegates to OSOS, its leading-edge natural-language understanding (NLU) technology.



In conjunction with Mozn’s ambitious project of building the world’s biggest and most effective Arabic language models, OSOS, the AI-powered search engine is set to lower time barriers for organizations to reap the benefits of AI technology and provide them with a diverse set of functionalities, such as content generation, question answering, documents analysis and other features. Mozn’s breakthrough in its Arabic-based search engine development has surpassed open-source and proprietary benchmarks including that of leading global cloud providers, particularly within the entity extraction arena. With this innovative technology, the company will continue to support private and public organizations in tackling key challenges linked to open-source intelligence, document analysis, insight engines and customer analytics.



Relatively, constructing large and effective language models is very challenging nowadays when considering superior technical expertise required and costs involved, especially with languages such as Arabic that are at the early stages of having a comprehensive NLU infrastructure in place. Mozn has turned this untapped challenge into its strongest selling point, becoming a pioneering AI powerhouse leader for Arabic NLU engines globally.



“Eighty percent of the world’s data is unstructured, and we are working towards building innovative technology which will enable understanding the complexities of the Arabic language – particularly Arabic-specific nuances and eccentricities – empowering organizations to make mission-critical decisions,” said Dr. Mohammed Alhussein, Founder & CEO of Mozn. “With our world-class AI team, we are making technological advancements which tackle a multitude of cross-industrial language applications, such as open-source intelligence, smart search, advanced document analysis, amongst others.”



As a Technology Partner in the Global AI summit, Mozn’s Chief Data Scientist, Muhammad Ebraheem, also delivered a speaker session under the title “AI for Arabic Language” explaining how artificial intelligence in the modern digital era is gearing towards understanding how large and effective language models empower organizations nowadays.



In October 2020, the Saudi Data and AI Authority (SDAIA) launched the National Strategy for Data and AI (NSDAI), which is aimed at advancing the Kingdom’s technological prowess to become a global leader in artificial intelligence by 2030. Relatively, a recent report by PwC predicted that Saudi Arabia will have the largest share of a projected $320 billion AI-related contributions in the Middle East economy by 2030.



Since its inception in 2017, Mozn has aligned itself with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 to become an international hub for technological innovation. Mozn is backed by global and regional investors believing in its vision of becoming the flagship enterprise AI solutions provider. As part of its market-leading AI-driven solutions, Mozn also offers the financial sector an AML compliance and monitoring suite, FOCAL, that is fast redefining the fight against financial crime.



Mozn is also recognized as a trusted partner for providing state-of-the-art software as a service (SaaS) tools and solutions to leading Finance and Government organizations.



